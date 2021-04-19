B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on BGS. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 3.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BGS opened at $30.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.50. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

