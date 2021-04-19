BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100,000 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the March 15th total of 13,880,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $5.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.56%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

