BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE:BBL opened at $61.93 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $275,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

