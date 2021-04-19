BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.99 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.99 million and $2.48 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BHPCoin has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BHPCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00280602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00684858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,623.39 or 0.99762795 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.94 or 0.00867967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BHPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BHPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.