BiFi (BIFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.35 Million

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0906 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $8.93 million and $1.35 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00052197 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.84 or 0.00338329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars.

