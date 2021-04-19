BillionHappiness Tops 24 Hour Volume of $102,944.00 (BHC)

BillionHappiness (CURRENCY:BHC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One BillionHappiness coin can currently be bought for about $203.45 or 0.00364484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BillionHappiness has a market capitalization of $5.56 million and $102,944.00 worth of BillionHappiness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BillionHappiness has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BillionHappiness

BillionHappiness (CRYPTO:BHC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. BillionHappiness’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,327 coins. BillionHappiness’ official website is billionhappiness.com. BillionHappiness’ official Twitter account is @BHC_Happiness and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BighanCoin is a Proof of Work Quark cryptocurrency. It is an international free trade service for online and offline consumer spending. “

Buying and Selling BillionHappiness

