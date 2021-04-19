BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,229,000 after acquiring an additional 475,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,170,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 242,102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 267,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 33,309 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.21. 35,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,647,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

