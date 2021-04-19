bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives $143.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:BMXMF traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $134.50. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.17. bioMérieux has a twelve month low of $113.75 and a twelve month high of $170.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMÃ©rieux SA provides vitro diagnostic solutions systems for private and hospital laboratories, primarily for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers microbiology technology that identifies microorganism present in biological samples; and immunoassays technology based on antigen-antibody reaction, detects and measures infectious agents, such as bacteria, viruses, and parasites, as well as pathological markers.

