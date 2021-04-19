Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 628,200 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 892,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.15 on Monday. Bionomics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of anxiety, panic, agitation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

