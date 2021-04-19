Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.95.

BIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

BIR stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.90. 912,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,394. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.29. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$771.22 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$158.28 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

