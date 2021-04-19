Bitcoin Plus Price Hits $11.40 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $11.40 or 0.00020317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $91,795.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001193 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000803 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 158,100 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

