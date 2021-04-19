Bitcoinus Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $100,797.80 and $1,184.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

