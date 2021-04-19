BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $68.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 61,534 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after purchasing an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

