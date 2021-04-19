Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Receives $70.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.71.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.47. 349,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,273. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,359,000 after acquiring an additional 215,167 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 298,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,323,000 after acquiring an additional 197,713 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth $6,452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,185,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,563,000 after purchasing an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

