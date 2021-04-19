Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Black Stone Minerals reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 million.

BSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of BSM stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 369,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,894. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $296,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $2,832,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

