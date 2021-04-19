BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Short Interest Down 25.2% in March

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the March 15th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,634,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,959 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Income Trust by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BKT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,001. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

