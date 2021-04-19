BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of BNY traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.50. 149,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,344. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNY. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 47,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

