BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $1,000.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

BlackRock stock opened at $811.45 on Friday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $451.35 and a fifty-two week high of $827.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $742.28 and its 200-day moving average is $700.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

