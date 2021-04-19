BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Down 27.0% in March

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the March 15th total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,972,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after purchasing an additional 88,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 214,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 21,978 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BBN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.82. 115,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,652. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

