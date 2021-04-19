Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BOACU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 26th

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BOACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition had issued 57,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $575,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS BOACU opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91.

