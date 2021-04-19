BMO Capital Markets Raises Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $175.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $171.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.22. Celanese has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $159.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Celanese by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $20,409,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $19,956,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

