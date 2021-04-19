BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMB. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 78,894 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

