BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Short Interest Up 39.9% in March

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the March 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 95,175 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

DSM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. 700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,483. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.