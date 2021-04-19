Boenning Scattergood Comments on Kingstone Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kingstone Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

KINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.32 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 0.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 141,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

