Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 476,532 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,317,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 476,532 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 10.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $56.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a market cap of $239.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

