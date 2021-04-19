Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 9,876 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

IBM stock opened at $133.60 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The stock has a market cap of $119.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.39 and its 200 day moving average is $123.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

