Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

