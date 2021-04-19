Bogart Wealth LLC Has $2.07 Million Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 245.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $238.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $151.25 and a one year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

