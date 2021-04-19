Bogart Wealth LLC Has $20.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,585 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $20,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average of $91.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

