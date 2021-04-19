Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp accounts for about 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after acquiring an additional 309,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,354,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $20.68 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

