Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,641,000 after acquiring an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after acquiring an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,859,000 after buying an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $616,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.18.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $6,877,429.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,279,442.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $312.29 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $313.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

