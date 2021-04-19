BOK Financial (BOKF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect BOK Financial to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BOK Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

