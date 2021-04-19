Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.58.

BNEFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.42. Bonterra Energy has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.