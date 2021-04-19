Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Morris Capital Advisors LLC

Morris Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Morris Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,277.87.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $22.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,454.86. 4,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,158. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,489.41. The company has a market cap of $100.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,352.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,095.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

