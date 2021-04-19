BOOM Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $563,491.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00089897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.94 or 0.00669531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.