Boston Properties, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boston Properties in a report issued on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

BXP stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

