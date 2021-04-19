Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Boston Scientific reported sales of $2.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year sales of $11.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,468. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

