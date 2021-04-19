Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 52,754 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,754 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up 2.0% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 76,234 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 58,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NYSE:NCLH opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. The business had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Truist increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.89.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.