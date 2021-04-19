Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up 1.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,174,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $513.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $396.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $516.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

