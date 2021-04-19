Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,812,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,526,000 after buying an additional 336,287 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after buying an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,331,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,783,000 after buying an additional 333,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,584 shares of company stock worth $80,288,310. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $381.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.04 billion, a PE ratio of -135.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.41 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

