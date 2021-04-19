Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Short Interest Update

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the March 15th total of 708,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of BAK traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,057. Braskem has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.09.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Analysts anticipate that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Braskem by 21.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth $1,802,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

