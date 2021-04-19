Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Lindsay Partridge Acquires 25,000 Shares

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Lindsay Partridge acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$20.53 ($14.66) per share, for a total transaction of A$513,250.00 ($366,607.14).

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 11th. This is an increase from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.96%.

About Brickworks

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products for the residential and commercial markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Building Products Australia, Building Products North America, Property, and Investments segments. The Building Products Australia segment manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products used in the building industry.

