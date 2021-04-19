Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,422 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,886,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,479,000 after buying an additional 3,497,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,469,000 after buying an additional 935,179 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,018.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 788,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 718,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,472,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,365,000 after buying an additional 641,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.03.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,265,095.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $424,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

