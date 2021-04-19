Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

BNL stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,280,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,806,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $47,058,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 98,929 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

