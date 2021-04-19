Brokerages Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.21). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,936.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $375,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,950. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $446.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

