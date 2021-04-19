Brokerages Anticipate Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) will announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,283.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cooper Tire & Rubber.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $728.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.68 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

CTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

CTB opened at $57.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

