Brokerages Anticipate Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.40). Provention Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of PRVB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 817,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,585. The firm has a market cap of $510.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Provention Bio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Provention Bio by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Provention Bio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

