Brokerages Anticipate UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report $302.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $294.05 million and the highest is $310.74 million. UDR reported sales of $320.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in UDR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 393,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,818,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in UDR by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $45.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

