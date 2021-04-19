Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will post earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.38). Madison Square Garden Sports reported earnings per share of ($0.66) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 154.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full-year earnings of ($5.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.33) to ($4.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie increased their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $242.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

