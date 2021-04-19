Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,962. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $164.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 49.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

